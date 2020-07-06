Nothing suspicious found in suitcase left in front of Round Rock police station

Officials say "no items of concern" were found after an investigation into a suspicious object in front of the Round Rock police station.

The Round Rock Police Department says that someone dropped off a suitcase at the front of the police station. After a few hours of investigating, officials say that the contents were verified and that no items of concern were found.

The 2700 block of North Mays was temporarily shut down but has now been reopened.

The Austin Fire Department and Austin Police Department confirmed to FOX 7 Austin that it did send resources to the area.