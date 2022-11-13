1 killed, 1 injured in two-vehicle crash west of Manor

One person has been killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash just west of Manor.

ATCEMS reported the crash just before 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 in the 9300 block of the E. US 290 eastbound service road about six miles outside of Manor. EMS says the crash involved a rollover and ejections.

One person has been pronounced dead at the scene and another has been transported to Dell Seton with critical life-threatening injuries. Two others involved required no transport.

Drivers can expect extended closures.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.