Man's body, injured woman found in Buda, says HCSO
BUDA, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault and a deceased person in Buda.
HCSO says that deputies responded to Quarter Avenue around 6 p.m. Nov. 20 where they found a man's body and a woman with wounds to her abdomen.
The woman was taken to the hospital and as of Saturday evening, was undergoing surgery.
The investigation is ongoing.
