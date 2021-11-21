Expand / Collapse search

Man's body, injured woman found in Buda, says HCSO

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Buda
The woman was taken to the hospital and as of Saturday evening, was undergoing surgery, says the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

BUDA, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault and a deceased person in Buda.

HCSO says that deputies responded to Quarter Avenue around 6 p.m. Nov. 20 where they found a man's body and a woman with wounds to her abdomen.

The woman was taken to the hospital and as of Saturday evening, was undergoing surgery.

The investigation is ongoing.

