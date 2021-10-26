Mansfield city employees rescue puppy stuck in PVC pipe

An abandoned puppy with a PVC pipe stuck around its neck was rescued, thanks to dedicated city staff in Mansfield.

The dog was dumped at the city's animal control doorstep last Tuesday.

A quick-thinking manager and vet tech called nearby parks and rec employees to help cut the pipe away while the pup was sedated. The operation went off without a hitch.

The dog was named Parker in appreciation of the parks and rec crew.

"He woke up about 10 minutes later, wanted to eat, got a bath and then passed out," said vet tech Sarah Shull. "He was asleep for the rest of the afternoon."

Parker is definitely feeling a little more puppy-like without that added weight around his neck.

Advertisement

Parker and his rescuers were out taking pictures for his upcoming adoption day on Friday.