Marble Falls ISD closing campuses Friday, Jan. 14

Marble Falls Independent School District posted on Facebook on Wednesday that all campuses will be closed on Friday, due to staffing shortages.

The school district said that the staffing shortages are being caused by an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area. The decision was made due to the district not having enough staff to monitor and maintain a safe school environment for students.

According to the Facebook post, all previously scheduled extracurricular activities will still occur, unless you are contacted about cancellation from your student's Coach, Director or Sponsor. Student meal information is said to come at a later time.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

How to find at-home COVID-19 tests: Websites track availability as demand surges

Texas school district asks parents to become substitute teachers amid COVID surge

Red Cross declares 1st ever US blood shortage crisis: How to donate, types needed

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter