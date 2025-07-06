Marble Falls volunteer fire chief among missing in Burnet County
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - Burnet County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for two missing individuals, including the Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief, Michael Phillips.
Out of five total individuals known to be missing, they have recovered the remains of three.
The search and rescue operations are focused on three distinct areas off FM 1431 between Faith Academy and the Cow Creek area, with an additional search underway north of US Highway 281 near Hamilton Creek in Burnet.
Past President of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, Gary Ludwig, said Phillips went missing early Saturday after being swept away by floodwaters while responding to a call in Cow Creek in Travis County, Texas.
Chief Phillips was driving an emergency vehicle when he went missing late this morning.
The vehicle has been found. However, Phillips has not been found with the vehicle, or anywhere else.
Burnet County Sheriff’s Office announced the following agencies are deploying a range of resources, including drones, helicopters, boats, search dogs, and ground teams, to aid in the search:
- Texas National Guard
- Texas Task Force 2
- Texas Parks and Wildlife
- Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA)
- Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- All local fire departments
- Local law enforcement agencies
- Llano County Sheriff's Office
- Austin-Travis County EMS
Preston Prince is the name of one person that has been recovered, but Burnet County Sheriff's Office is not providing details of others still missing or those that have been recovered due to pending verification of identities and next-of-kin family notifications.
