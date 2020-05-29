Marches held in Austin as protests over George Floyd's death continue

A peaceful protest walk is underway in downtown Austin as one of the officers involved in George Floyd's death was arrested and charged on Friday. The march will begin at the Frost Bank Tower and end at the Texas capital.

Another walk, "Justice For Them All: March for Black Lives and Freedom" is also planned for Sunday, May 31. The peaceful protest is set to begin at the State Capitol and end at City Hall.

Organizers of the march say the march is being held to honor lives taken including Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, as well as Mike Ramos.

The march is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and last until 4 p.m.

In Minnesota, what started as peaceful protests has turned to violence and looting as protesters, angry over Floyd's death, set a police precinct on fire.

Police said officers were able to safely evacuate as rioters breached the perimeter and started a fire that spread through the building.

As the protests continue to boil over, more than 500 National Guard soldiers have been mobilized to assist first responders.

