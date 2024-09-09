Austin shooting: Man charged with murder of another man in SE Austin

article

The brief A man was charged with murdering another man on Sept. 8 in SE Austin The victim and suspect were identified by Austin police



A man was arrested and charged with murder following a shooting in Southeast Austin on Sunday, police said.

Austin police said on Sunday, Sept. 8, around 5:55 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 2500 block of Teri Road. The caller said her husband had an argument with another man, and the other man returned with a gun. Another 911 caller said their uncle had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found Steve Gonzalez, 25, in the garage with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

Investigators found out Gonzalez had been in an altercation with Martin Tovar, 26. The two men knew each other, police said.

The two men were throwing dice together, and then walked outside the home. Tovar then shot and killed Gonzalez in the garage and left the area.

He was later found and arrested.

Tovar has been charged with first degree murder.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.