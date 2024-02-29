The Maryland State House was placed on lockdown Thursday because of a "security threat," according to the governor's press secretary and Annapolis Police officials.

Governor Wes Moore, Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Senate President Bill Ferguson, several other lawmakers, and state employees were inside the building at the time. They were asked to shelter in place while officers from the Annapolis Police Department and Maryland Capitol Police coordinated sweeps of the Senate and House buildings and the surrounding areas.

Officials said the lockdown and shelter in place was lifted at 6:52 p.m. and all remaining occupants were escorted from the building.

"Our family is grateful for the members of the Maryland Capitol Police, Maryland State Police, Annapolis Police Department, and the Anne Arundel County Police Department who secured the State House Grounds and kept us safe today," Governor Moore said in a statement. "These brave men and women aren’t just Maryland’s finest – they’re Maryland’s promise. They define what it means to be a Marylander."

"Enormous appreciation and thanks to the State Police, Capital Police, and all first responders who acted quickly and professionally to monitor the situation and keep everyone safe," Senator Ferguson posted on X.

The House Judiciary Committee had a voting session scheduled on the calendar at 4 p.m. in the House Office Building.

The Senate Finance Committee, and the Senate Education, Energy and the Environment Committee were also there around that time for voting sessions scheduled in the Senate Building.

Shepard Bennett, the public information officer for The Annapolis Police Department, said they received a call from an individual threatening to target the State Capitol at 5 p.m.

"We responded along with the Maryland State Police, to assist the Capitol Police in searching for a suspicious person or any suspicious activity or items," Bennett said.

No suspects have been identified, and officers did not find any suspicious items.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.