Mason County Courthouse arsonist found guilty

A jury found a man guilty of starting fires at the historic Mason County Courthouse and another home in February 2021.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) led the origin and cause investigation for both fires. SFMO investigators testified during the trial that traces of ignitable liquids were found at the scenes, and the fires were determined to be arson.

Other evidence was presented by the Texas Department of Public Safety and local authorities.

"I want to thank our investigators and the local public safety authorities for their exemplary work in this case," said Debra Knight, state fire marshal. "By coordinating evidence, communication, and resources, we worked together to achieve justice and further enhance the safety of Texans."

Nicholas Miller was charged with two counts of arson, felony possession of a firearm, burglary of a building, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The indictments carry possible jail time ranging from two years to life.

If you have information on suspected arson, please contact SFMO at 800-578-4677.