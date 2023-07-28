Mason County Courthouse rebuilding two years after 2021 fire

Construction fencing wraps around the Mason County Courthouse, limiting access to the building. Progress with rebuilding the courthouse can clearly be seen.

"It’s refreshing, and it’s exciting to see all this coming into fruition," said County Judge Sheree Hardin.

From the county annex office across the street, Judge Hardin is keeping a close watch on the work underway. The goal, she told FOX 7, is to reopen by late October or early November.

The placement of the Cupola on the roof in April was a big step in meeting that deadline.

"It’s that moment where hope turned to victory," said Judge Hardin.

The courthouse was set on fire February 4, 2021 by a man upset about a court case. County records were not lost because at the time the building was being renovated, and the documents were relocated.

The building was gutted. Somehow the walls and columns did not fall.

"Saving those columns I guess, number one," said local resident Don Daniel when asked about the big accomplishment that night in his opinion.

Moving forward from that night has been difficult for the entire community.

"It was devastating at the time of the fire," said county resident Betty Simon. "Now it’s turning out very beautiful."

Wood from some of the pecan trees that could not be saved was repurposed into artwork and sold during a fundraiser.

The rebuilding project has a price tag of almost $20 million. Money has come from the local community as well as grants from the Texas Association of Counties and the state.

A lot of the focus currently is on the inside. New wood flooring arrived Friday afternoon.

"To see what’s presented to us on paper become a reality, and be tangible is so incredibly exciting," said Judge Hardin.

The courthouse is not being renovated to make it look like it did a few years ago. The project will take it back to the way it looked in the early 1900s when it was originally built.

The one big change up in the restoration involves the clock tower. The old mechanical workings lost in the fire are being replaced with electronics.

The damaged bell was recovered from the debris. Discussion continues as to what to do with it.