Mugshot released of suspect in Mason County Courthouse fire

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office has released the mugshot of the suspect who allegedly started the Mason County Courthouse fire. Nicholas Miller was captured near Waco after driving through Burnet, Georgetown, and Temple.

County Judge Jerry Bearden called the fire "a real tragedy." He says they originally got a call on February 4 at around 10 p.m. about the fire.

Multiple fire agencies from nearby towns were called and Judge Bearden says by about 1:30 a.m. everything was destroyed. He says all that is left is basically the walls and outside pillars.

Before the courthouse caught on fire, a house a few blocks away was set on fire, which provided investigators a critical lead. Miller allegedly set the fire because he was upset over a previous family court case.

The Mason County Courthouse was built in 1909, according to state records. It was listed as a Texas Historic Landmark in 1988 and it is also part of the Mason Historic District which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.

This is the third courthouse in Mason County. The first courthouse was built in 1872 but it burned in 1877 and was replaced by a second red sandstone building.