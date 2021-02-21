Massive cleanup effort begins to help homeowners recover from damage

A massive cleanup effort has begun Sunday to help Central Texas homeowners recover from damage sustained from the recent winter storm that impacted the entire state.

The Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN), the Central Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (CTX VOAD), and volunteer management platform Crisis Clean Up say they are collaborating with Bastrop, Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties and the cities of Austin and Round Rock to help homeowners clear and remove debris as a result of the recent storm.

Homeowners with few resources and abilities in Bastrop, Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties will be able to request assistance in the removal of fallen trees, limbs, interiors of home water damage, and other storm-related damage. To request help, homeowners can call the "Crisis Clean Up" toll-free number at 1-800-329-8052 to request assistance cleaning up their home and/or debris. Home cleanups will take priority between the two.

ADRN says that client information will then be shared with a network of volunteer organizations. These organizations will coordinate cleanup with homeowners and will ultimately deploy their volunteers to homeowner locations to assist in clearing the debris and removing interior water/storm-related damage.

The "Crisis Clean Up" line opened at 3 p.m. Sunday and will operate Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Sunday from 1-6 pm. Homeowners can register for assistance through the "Crisis Clean Up" number for the next ten days until Tuesday, March 2.

ADRN says that monetary donations, in the form of financial funds, are still needed at this time to help ADRN provide support to

those who’ve experienced weather-related disasters. Funds will be distributed in the form of gift cards, emergency housing, and/or supplies needed to meet immediate and long-term needs.

To make a tax-deductible gift to support disaster survivors, you can go online and donate to the General Disaster Relief Fund or call ADRN’s Call Center at 512-806-0800