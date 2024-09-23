Construction mishap leads to massive water main break in Northwest Austin

The brief A water main line burst after a construction mishap in Northwest Austin. Austin Water said only one customer was affected.



A massive water main broke in Northwest Austin on Monday morning. It could be seen from miles away.

"When that broke, staff went to the site to isolate it on either side of that water main break, to shut that line down, to stop the water loss," said Randi Jenkins, the Assistant Director of Austin Water.

The 48-inch line burst after a contractor struck it. The water likely sprayed for about 45 minutes before crews cut off the water at about 10:45 a.m.

According to the city, only one customer was without water on Monday.

"It is a commercial business suite," said Jenkins. "So we have been coordinating directly with them all day to keep them in with bottled water to make sure their water needs are met."

Photo courtesy: ATX Transportation and Public Works

The construction is part of a more than $34 million project approved by Austin City Council to widen a section of Spicewood Springs Road to four lanes, create continuous pedestrian paths, and make other improvements.

"I'm just very grateful that Austin Water responded quickly and that we've been able to minimize and limit any impacts to customers," said Jenkins.

Jenkins said the road closures will remain until the water main repairs are complete.

"Spicewood Springs Road near Loop 360 up through the 4900 block, and there's a small portion of Adirondack Trail that's nearby that's within those parameters, that's affected as well," said Jenkins.

According to Austin Water, an estimated 5,000 customers are near the construction site and may experience low water pressure during the repairs.

"The repairs, the extent of the duration is unknown, but we're anticipating between 24 and 48 hours," said Jenkins.

FOX 7 Austin was told the city will monitor conditions and notify any customers who might be affected.