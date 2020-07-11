Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza joins student protestors calling on defunding APD

Saturday afternoon, protestors gathered outside the Texas State Capitol. A student-led protest called on local leaders to defund the Austin Police Department.

“We demand investing in community self-governing,” organizers said over a megaphone.

Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza, who is running against Laurie Eiserloh for Travis County Attorney on Tuesday, was in attendance.

“It’s such an important moment,” Garza said.

Garza said she supports the students, noting that many young protestors are now taking the initiative to show up. But also adding this protest comes at a significant time – City Council votes on the budget on Monday.

“Budgets are a moral document,” Garza said. “We have to show we are taking this moment and this movement seriously.”

Garza said she saw a “forecast” of what will be presented to the council on Monday and is not in favor.

“I can tell you now, I am not happy with the minimal cuts to APD,” she said.

After Garza spoke at the Capitol, protestors marched to City Hall where more speakers spoke and shared their experiences.

There was even a memorial set up on the steps, showing pictures of those who have lost their lives at the hands of police. Organizers saying, they hope that can be a visual representation that this should no longer be continuing.