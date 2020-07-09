Congressional members demand independent review of Ft. Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s case

When 20-year-old Vanessa Guillen was a child, she told her mother she was going to be a soldier when she grew up. Her dream turned into a nightmare when the Houston native was reported missing from her post on April 22nd.

Her family fought for transparency from the military for months and on June 30th investigators found human remains near the Leon River.

According to an affidavit, the Fort Hood specialist was bludgeoned to death by fellow Spc Aaron Robinson who later killed himself. Robinson's girlfriend Cecily Aguilar was arrested after she confessed to helping Robinson bury Guillen's body.

U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia signed a letter with 87 other Congressional members in support of U.S Senator Kristen Gillibrand and Rep. Jackie Speier calling for an independent investigation by the Department of Defense into the circumstances surrounding Guillen's death including allegations of sexual harassment.

“The army has failed her. The army has failed her family,” said Garcia. “We need to get to the bottom of it. We need a full independent review to look at everything from top to bottom to see who knew what, when.”

The military investigators have said they do not believe there is credible evidence to support Guillen was being sexually harassed.

Guillen’s older sister said before her disappearance, Guillen confided in her and said she was being sexually harassed by a superior. Guillen did not report it for fear of retaliation.

“Vanessa was taken by the hands of another soldier, she was murdered. All she wanted to do was serve her country,” Garcia said. “This tragedy must come to an end but we need to get to the bottom of it to make sure no other family member ever, ever has to go through this.”

