McCallum HS threat: Caller reported they would 'shoot up and bomb the school', AISD police say

The Brief McCallum HS is no longer under hold on March 12 The campus was under a hold while police investigated a reported threat. This is the second reported threat against the campus in a week



An Austin ISD high school is no longer under a hold while police are investigating a report of a threat.

Austin ISD police say the incident began with a phone call to the campus from someone claiming they were going to "bomb and shoot up the school."

What we know:

The threat was made against McCallum High School in the 5600 block of Sunshine Drive, off W. Koenig Lane and N. Lamar Boulevard in North Austin.

Austin ISD told FOX 7 Austin the campus was under a "hold" while police investigate a report of a threat to campus. A hold is when hallways are cleared and students stay in their classes, but instruction continues as normal.

Units from Austin police, AISD police, Austin fire, ATCEMS and Texas DPS were on scene, including an Austin police helicopter flying over the school and K-9s.

An officer at the scene told FOX 7 Austin crew members at the scene the hold had been lifted. Students have been seen leaving campus as well.

Parents at the scene told FOX 7 Austin's Tan Radford they had received a text message that this was a bomb threat and dismissal was being delayed while K-9s searched the campus.

Timeline:

Austin ISD police chief Wayne Sneed held a press briefing outside the campus to provide details about the incident, including a timeline of events:

2:36 p.m.: McCallum's school resource officer was advised by the front office that the school had received a call from someone saying they would "shoot up and bomb the school."

2:38 p.m.: The school was placed under a Secure. In a Secure, all activities continue inside, but no one may leave or enter school buildings.

2:44 p.m.: The caller, while still on the line with staff, alleged they had explosives in their possession and were in the neighborhood near the campus.

2:46 p.m.: The caller said they had placed explosive devices on the campus, prompting the school to be placed under a Hold, keeping students and safe in their classrooms.

2:48 p.m.: A request was made to Texas DPS to send bomb detection dogs to assist with sweeping the campus.

2:57 p.m.: Austin police began assisting at the scene in setting up a perimeter around the campus alongside Texas DPS

3:36 p.m.: The first two bomb detection dogs arrived with Texas DPS and began sweeping the campus.

3:44 p.m.: A third bomb detection dog arrived to assist with the sweep.

4:16 p.m.: The perimeter was broken down and staging officers were released as the bomb detection dogs had completed their sweep and police felt the campus was safe to resume operations

4:21 p.m.: The Hold was lifted and the campus was free to resume normal operations.

Several officers remained on scene during dismissal to assist students, parents and staff, especially with the traffic congestion in the area.

Sneed says the entire incident took place in a little under two hours.

What we don't know:

Sneed said in the briefing that the initial call came from an unknown number and that the caller appeared to have used a device to disguise their voice.

It is also unknown at this time what connection the caller had to McCallum High School.

What's next:

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, according to Austin ISD police.

Previous incidents at McCallum High School

The backstory:

This is the second reported threat this week against McCallum.

According to the student news magazine The Shield, this past weekend, McCallum received a report of a social media post threatening the campus, but that AISD police determined the threat posed no danger to the school after an investigation.

It is also the second time in two weeks that campus operations have been impacted.

On Friday, Feb. 28, the school was placed in Secure for around 30 minutes when a student reported that a gun was pulled on them at the nearby McDonald’s. During a Secure, all activities continue inside, but no one may leave or enter school buildings.

Officers later determined the campus was safe and normal operations resumed.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.