McCallum HS temporarily went without air conditioning on first day of school

Austin ISD says McCallum High School's air conditioning was out when students returned to school Monday morning.

Officials say the school's main chillers, which supply A/C to the building, was down until about 9:27 a.m.

District officials say the chillers that supply air to the theater and art rooms are still down as of noon Monday, and crews are out working to repair them.

AISD says it could not confirm if any other campuses are experiencing outages.

With record heat, Austin ISD's transportation department is encouraging students to bring water and wear light colored clothing.

They also are asking parents to accompany students ages 10 and younger to and from school bus stops, especially in the afternoon. District officials say they do not want students to spend more time outside after getting off their bus.

Twenty percent of AISD buses still do not have air conditioning.

District officials say next year, all routes will have A/C thanks to the 2022 Bond, but in the meantime, the transportation department is prioritizing A/C on its longer routes.