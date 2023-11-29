McNugget Buddies to return to McDonald’s in December

article

McNugget Buddies, first introduced in 1988, are returning to McDonald’s on Dec. 11.

McDonald’s is once again sparking nostalgic joy with the help of a visionary artist and some very special Buddies.

Last year it was with the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, this year the company is teaming with Kerwin Frost to make another special dining experience.

The Kerwin Frost Box includes the choice of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac, fries, a soft drink and a special McNugget Buddy collectible.

The McNugget Buddies are best known for their wacky adventures and personalities, wild imaginations and interchangeable outfits.

Growing up in Harlem, New York, Frost found his McNugget Buddy collection to be a source of creative inspiration. The reimagined Buddies included in the box are inspired by Kerwin’s childhood experiences and belief that everyone should feel free to express themselves.

"I’ve loved McDonald’s since I was a kid and it was my dream to collect all the McNugget Buddies," Frost said. "Now, coming up with my own special set of Buddies – each one representing different aspects of self-expression – it's unreal, a dream come true. I hope the Kerwin Frost Box will serve as a reminder for people to hone their creativity and not be afraid to show the world who they really are."

Kerwin Frost with his special McDonald's box. (Courtesy Photo)

"With last year’s Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, we unlocked the childlike joy of opening a Happy Meal box for fans of all ages," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. "Fans told us they wanted to celebrate that quintessential childhood experience again. So, we’re excited to team up with Kerwin on this next take, as he brings his own childhood McDonald’s memories to life through reimagined McDonald’s characters, immersing our fans in the world of Frost Way."