MOWCTX launches "Beat the Heat" initiative to provide fans, AC to those in need

Meals on Wheels Central Texas (MOWCTX) has launched an initiative to help older adults and those with disabilities stay cool amid extremely hot weather.

"Beat the Heat" is a $55,000 initiative to purchase fans and window units for existing MOWCTX clients in need, as well as make repairs to air-conditioning systems.

"It’s safe to say that we are all struggling with the extreme heat this summer, and our clients are at an even higher risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke," said MOWCTX President/CEO Henry van de Putte. "While MOWCTX has always been responsive to cooling needs clients may have in their homes, this is the first time we have implemented a program of this magnitude."

MOWCTX is encouraging the Central Texas community to check on older adults to make sure they are staying cool. According to the National Council for Aging, most people who die from the heat are over the age of 50.

The Home Depot foundation provided MOWCTX with a $30,000 grant for the "Beat the Heat" initiative. To reach $55,000, the remaining amount was supplemented from the MOWCTX FY22 budget.