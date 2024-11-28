Meals on Wheels delivers 500 Thanksgiving dinners to those in need

The kitchen staff for Meals on Wheels started making Thanksgiving dinners well before sunrise on Thursday.

Steam rose from an assembly line of pans filled with sliced turkey, dressing, sweet potatoes and vegetables.

"I feel the love. And we share the love. Yes, it's there," said Chef Ruben Burnett.

Chef Burnett has cooked the holiday love for 23 years. There were 500 meals packaged on Thursday.

"It's different due to the fact that we know that it's going to individuals they can't at all get away for the holidays or their family is not there for them. So, we provide for them," said Chef Burnett.

There were 100 volunteers who signed up to pick up the Thanksgiving meals. They made deliveries across the Austin metro area.

Marcia Houston and her son were among those hitting the road. They are part of the daily delivery team. She is 97 years old and FOX 7 asked why she continues to make these runs.

"Because it gives you something to look forward to, and then you get attached to your clients that you look forward to seeing," said Houston.

Houston said she used to take her grandchildren on deliveries so they could see what life is really like. Meals on Wheels typically serves 3,000 people.

"This isn't as big as a typical day because a lot of families are already now dispersed, which is a wonderful thing. But this is the core group of people that really need the help," said Meals on Wheels CEO Henry Van de Putte.

The mission, according to Van de Putte, is much more than food delivery.

"What we do is not just provide nourishment and provide nutrients or a meal. It's providing socialization and contact. Our volunteers each and every day and especially on days like Thanksgiving are basically saying to these individuals, we see you. Our community still loves you, and you still have value in this world. And I don't know if there's a better message this holiday time than that," said Van de Putte.

Governor Greg Abbott and his family delivered that message on Thursday. They visited homes in East Austin. Spending part of their Thanksgiving helping Meals on Wheels is an annual tradition for them.

"And these are such good people, and they're so excited about having the opportunity to get a Thanksgiving meal and get to have a conversation with someone. And that's the kind of thing that all of us can do over the course of Thanksgiving. Have a conversation with a friend, with the family, somebody whose day you can lighten up a little bit. Anybody across the state can do that," said Gov. Abbott.

The opportunity to help is growing along with the need. Meals on Wheels currently has 80 open routes.

"The complexity of aging in place has become more and more diverse. And our volunteers help drive the motor, which is Meals on Wheels. We couldn't do it without them," said Van de Putte.

The kitchen takes a brief holiday break, but will be back in action Monday morning at 3 a.m.