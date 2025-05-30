The Brief Texas reported 6 measles cases in Williamson County on Friday. The county reported its second case on Tuesday. The cases are not believed to be connected to the outbreak in West Texas.



The Texas Department of State Health Services reported six measles cases in Williamson County on Friday.

Williamson County Measles Cases

What we know:

On May 22, WCCHD confirmed the county's first case: a child from Leander who attended Bar W Elementary in Liberty Hill ISD.

Earlier this week, Williamson County and Cities Health District announced a second confirmed measles case in Leander.

The unvaccinated adult is no longer believed to be infectious. The resident was also not present in Williamson County while they were contagious.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the six Williamson County cases are not believed to be connected to the measles outbreak in West Texas.

What we don't know:

Information about the other four cases was not immediately available.

What they're saying:

"We had it controlled, and for it to come back in full force like it is, that’s kind of a surprise, but after COVID to be honest, no telling what you’re going to have come back," said Sandi Ferrer, a Williamson County resident.

As families go about summer activities, like the Ferrar’s, it's something that will stay in the back of their minds.

"Everybody’s had shots, but they have two younger brothers who are 3 and 9 months, and so that’s a concern," said Ferrer. "The 9-month-old, especially, because he’s not eligible to take the shot."

Williamson County did not comment on the state’s new cases, but WCCHD's Dr. Amanda Norwood did speak last week about why even one case is a concern.

"What we know about measles is that it is a highly infectious disease," said Norwood. "We do know that it can linger in the air for up to two hours even after the infected person leaves the space."

That’s why she points back to the basics: monitor any cold and flu-like symptoms and get the vaccine.

"Make sure that you are preventing against measles, staying vigilant, making sure that we’re paying attention to signs and symptoms, then even as an individual, making those choices for you-you are having a positive impact on the community," said Norwood.

The state says they don’t believe there’s any concern for future exposure to the virus, at least regarding the new cases, but Liberty Hill ISD is asking families to monitor their health until mid-June for potential exposure.

What is measles?

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Illness onset (high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes) begins a week or two after someone is exposed. A few days later, the telltale rash breaks out as flat, red spots on the face and then spreads down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body.

A person is contagious from about four days before the rash appears to four days after. People with measles should stay home from work or school during that period.

Symptoms of Measles

Common symptoms of measles include:

High fever (as high as 105°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

How to prevent getting measles

The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles, which is primarily administered as the combination measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

Some vaccinated people can occasionally develop measles; however, they generally experience milder symptoms and are less likely to spread the disease to other people.

What to do if you've been exposed to measles

If you think you have measles or have been exposed to someone with measles, isolate yourself from others and call your healthcare provider before arriving to be tested so they can prepare for your arrival without exposing other people to the virus. Measles is extremely contagious and can cause life-threatening illness to anyone who is not protected against the virus. Review your and your child’s vaccination history to see if you are up-to-date on your measles vaccines. Additionally, discuss with your provider your vaccination history and any questions about these vaccines.

Controlling outbreaks in group settings

People with confirmed or suspected measles should stay home from school, work, and other group settings until after the fourth day of rash onset.

During an outbreak, people without documented immunity from vaccination or previous measles infection should be isolated from anyone with measles to protect those without immunity and control the outbreak.

According to the Texas Administrative Code (TAC) Rule §97.7, schools and childcare settings shall exclude unimmunized children for at least 21 days after the last date the unimmunized child was exposed to a measles case.

West Texas Measles Outbreak

By the numbers:

Since late January, 738 measles cases connected to the West Texas outbreak have been confirmed by state officials.

Two school-aged children have died from complications with the measles. Both were not vaccinated and had no known underlying conditions, state health officials said.

94 other patients have been hospitalized.