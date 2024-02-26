Measles outbreak: What we know about highly-contagious virus

The CDC is keeping track of an outbreak of the highly-contagious measles virus. Dozens of cases have been reported across the country.

State officials have confirmed there are no cases locally, or in the state of Texas.

"It is a very contagious viral illness, and it is spread by coughs and by sneezes, and if you are not up-to-date, and if you aren't vaccinated, it is very likely if you are in the proximity of somebody with measles you could get it," says Texas Department of State Health Services Press Officer Douglas Loveday.

A case of measles is often accompanied by a high fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes and a rash, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"They are like tiny dots, it is pretty often that it is going to start in the head area, and then move down the body," says Loveday.

The CDC says the symptoms start to show one to two weeks after infection, and it can be dangerous for babies and young children.

"Right now, about 94% of our kindergartners are immunized and then when you get to seventh-grade, it is upwards of about 98%. But, if you ever see that slip, some less immunization is going to lead to more cases," says Loveday.

Measles can be prevented with the MMR vaccination. It comes in two doses. The first dose is at the age of 12 to 15 months, and the second dose is at ages four to six.

Those that have not been vaccinated are urged to get the first dose as soon as possible, as suggested by CDC guidelines.

"There are some real outbreaks happening in other countries. I think Yemen had, earlier this month, like over 18,000 cases, so they are dealing with it over there, but we are doing well here," says Loveday.

Reports from the CDC show, as of last week, there were a total of 35 measles cases in the country, spread across 15 separate states.

"Fortunately, we don't have any cases at all in Texas. The state health department just encourages parents to get their kids vaccinated and immunized against measles and that really starts with the discussion with your pediatrician or with your healthcare provider," says Loveday.