Mega Millions jackpot stands at $660M, third-largest prize in history

You may want to test your luck on the third-largest Texas Lottery Mega Millions jackpot prize, which stands at $660 million.

It's the game's largest prize since Jan. 22, 2021, when the jackpot reached an estimated $1.05 billion.

The current prize drawing offers an estimated cash value of $388 million.

The drawing will close at 9:45 p.m. on Friday, July 22. If no jackpot winner emerges, the prize will change to an estimated annuitized $790 million for the Tuesday, July 26 drawing.

"The uptick in sales that we’ve seen over the last couple days for the Mega Millions game is helping the Texas Lottery accomplish its goal of generating revenue for public education in Texas," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "This Mega Millions jackpot is giving lottery players an opportunity to daydream about what they may do if they win. While this is a fun and entertaining time for lottery players, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win."

The drawing on Friday will be the 28th in the current Mega Millions jackpot, which started in April as an estimated annuitized $20 million.

The most recent Texas jackpot winner was a Leander resident who won an estimated annuitized $227 million in September 2019. That prize was the largest ever paid out to a single Texas Lottery player.

Those interested in playing the Texas Lottery can purchase Mega Millions tickets throughout the state. Drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m.

For instructions on how to play Mega Millions, click here.