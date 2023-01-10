2 $1 million winning Mega Millions tickets in Round Rock unclaimed

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $1.1 billion for the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing. It's the third largest jackpot in its history with a cash value an estimated $576.8 million.

This is the largest jackpot since the July 29, 2022 drawing when it reached an advertised $1.28 billion.

That prize was claimed by someone out of state, but someone bought a ticket in Texas worth $1 million in that drawing and the prize still hasn't been claimed.

It was sold at Fuel Maxx #47 on University Drive in Prairie View.

The winning ticket expires on January 25 at 5 p.m.

In 2022, 13 Texans won $1 million or more in Mega Millions.

The Luck Zone on E. Palm Valley Blvd. in Round Rock is living up to its name with two $1 million winners in less than a month. Someone won in both the Dec. 20, 2022 and Jan. 3, 2023 drawings. The Texas Lottery Commission says neither of these prizes have been claimed.

The state's most recent jackpot winner came in September 2019 when a Leander resident won an estimated annuitized $227 million, the largest prize ever paid out to a single Texas Lottery player.

Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, has some advice for lottery winners, "If it appears that you have the jackpot-winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize."

If you want to purchase a ticket for tonight's drawing, you have until 9:45 p.m. Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m.

"Mega Millions sales in Texas continue to pour in ahead of tonight’s drawing, which makes Texas public education a big winner during this jackpot run," said Grief.