Memorial Day 2024: What's open, closed

Memorial Day is Monday, May 27, 2024, a day to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.

The federal holiday means that all federal government offices, along with many services and businesses. will be closed. Here’s a look at what’s closed and what’s open for Memorial Day 2024.

What is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is a federal holiday celebrated on the fourth Monday of each May.

Though the holiday was established through the Uniforms Holiday Bill in 1968, its origins date as far back as the Civil War. In the 1860s, American civilians began to visit and decorate the gravesites of Union and Confederate soldiers. The springtime act of remembrance was eventually coined Decoration Day.

In 1868, the Grand Army of the Republic proclaimed Decoration Day to be a national holiday that should be observed on May 30, which fell in line with the blooming of most flowers. Congress officially recognized Decoration Day as a federal holiday in 1938.

Members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment place flags at the headstones of U.S. military personnel buried at Arlington National Cemetery, in preparation for Memorial Day, on May 25, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The holiday got a name change in 1966 when President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed the city of Waterloo, N.Y. as the birthplace of Memorial Day. Five years later, the holiday moved to the last Monday in May through the Uniforms Holiday Bill.

Memorial Day is still celebrated with civilian, state-run and federal decoration initiatives where flowers and American flags are planted on gravesites for veterans who lost their lives in the line of duty. Parades and military events are also held to commemorate these fallen soldiers.

Is the Post Office, UPS and FedEx open on Memorial Day?

The U.S. Postal Service will be closed on Memorial Day. This means no mail delivery and all post offices will be closed.

UPS and FedEx will also be closed for deliveries on Memorial Day, though some UPS stores may be open. It’s best to check with your local store to be sure. UPS Express Critical service will be available.

Are banks open on Memorial Day?

The Federal Reserve is closed on Memorial Day, which means the vast majority of banks will also be closed.

The stock markets are also closed on Memorial Day.

Is Costco open on Memorial Day?

Costco is an outlier in the retail industry – the wholesale giant will be closed on Memorial Day. =

Are grocery stores open on Memorial Day?

Most other stores are open on Memorial Day, including Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, Publix, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe’s, Aldi, and other major retailers.

Are pharmacies open on Memorial Day?

Walgreens stores will be open on Memorial Day, but some of their pharmacies will be closed. It’s best to check your local pharmacy for hours.

CVS will also be open on Memorial Day, but some of their pharmacies may be closed. It’s best to check with your local CVS pharmacy for holiday hours.

