Memorial Day drivers in Cedar Park urged to carefully plan travel

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff to the summer, and it's a busy one on Texas roadways as hundreds are expected to travel for the holiday.

With that in mind, the Cedar Park Police Department says it will be out in full force, and it's encouraging everyone to take precautions when driving this weekend.

"Everyone should enjoy the Memorial Day weekend, but please do it without putting yourself and others in danger," said Cedar Park Police Chief Mike Harmon in a news release. "Memorial Day weekend is about honoring our nation’s heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Let us return the favor while driving a motor vehicle."

Police say whether your destination is five minutes or five hours away, there are a few things you should keep in mind while traveling, particularly on the road.

Always drive sober or find a sober ride.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle.

Stay alert while driving.

Avoid driving while distracted.

Cedar Park police say it will also be enhancing enforcement efforts to watch for any speeders, drunk drivers, red-light violators, and seat belt violators. The enforcement period will run from Friday, May 27 to Monday, May 30.