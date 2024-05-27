Texans honor those who lost their lives on Memorial Day

Memorial Day is coming to an end. Every year, on this day, our country honors those who lost their lives while serving in the military. Events were held across the U.S. in memory of the fallen.

Texas State Cemetery is the final resting place for hundreds, including many that have lost their lives while protecting the country.

The East Austin cemetery held a ceremony in memory of the fallen heroes on its grounds Monday morning.

"Oh, I love this, and I wish we had more people out here, because this place is so beautiful and so many of our famous Texas dignitaries are buried here," says vice president of the Patrick Henry Chapter Sons of the American Revolution, Joseph Howell Burton.

Flags were placed on graves as a symbol of respect and honor.

"Each year on Memorial Day we put flags out on all the markers the Saturday before, and on Monday, Memorial Day, we remember veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice," says Burton.

Many also gathered in Killeen to pay their respects. Gov. Greg Abbott made remarks to the crowd of nearly 300 on the importance of Memorial Day.

"We must never forget that, for some, Memorial Day lasts far longer than just 24 hours. A single day each year is simply not enough to truly repay the debt of gratitude that we owe," said Governor Abbott.

The governor not only recognized the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country, he also shined a light on their loved ones.

"Today is the day when we are focused on the families of those who have lost a loved one who served our nation, gave their lives for our nation. We want to thank all the family members who served by the side of those who were lost," said Abbott.

During the speech, the governor called for a renewed dedication to caring for military families, increasing veteran reintegration, health care, and career resources in Texas.

"Can we rededicate ourselves to the cause for which they fought and died? May we never forget the price they paid so that we can remain free," Abbott said.

On Saturday, June 1, volunteers will remove the flags from the graves at the cemetery at 9 a.m. The public is welcome to attend.