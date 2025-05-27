Memorial Day storms bring large hail to Gillespie County

The Brief Memorial Day storms bring hail, wind, rain, and more to Central Texas. Fredericksburg residents were cleaning up on Tuesday City says one small power outage happened, but was resolved



Monday night's storms brought hail, wind, rain, and more to Central Texas.

Many of the streets in Fredericksburg had tree limbs and leaves on them. They also got sizeable hail, but luckily no reports of major damage.

Residents cleaning up

Local perspective:

Many residents, like Kristina Stewart, spent Tuesday morning cleaning up.

"Last night we had a lot of wind... big hail, a lot of hail. You could hear it bouncing off the road and hitting the windows to the house, it just sounded terrible," she said.

It broke Stewart's rain gauge, but luckily no major damage to her roof.

"Even though I love storms it was pretty intense," she said.

"There is a lot of cleanup to do, I'm sure this isn't much compared to a lot of people," Stewart added.

City response

What they're saying:

The city of Fredericksburg says, despite all the stormy elements, a tornado watch expired before it got to the city.

"People always talk about Memorial Day storms, and we definitely got one here in Fredericksburg," Sean Doerre, public information officer for the City of Fredericksburg said. "We needed the rain but don't want any destructive storms with that rain."

Across Central Texas, severe storms had all sorts of effects, including baseball-sized hail in Hye.

It's all a reminder to be prepared for this severe weather season.

"Really just asking people to be on top of the weather, be weather aware," Doerre said.

Plus, the effects can be different depending on where you are.

"When I say it's very spotty, there were areas in Gillespie County that got three inches of rain, others that got under an inch, so we sometimes forget Gillespie County is a large place that has different weather in different parts of the county," Doerre said.

Doerre says there was one small power outage where a limb fell on a line, but that was restored.

What you can do:

As people in Fredericksburg clean up, residents are reminded to put brush by the curb, so the city can pick it up.

Doerre says even though there was rain, Fredericksburg is still in a drought, so residents should be careful about burning.