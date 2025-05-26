Expand / Collapse search

Memorial Day storms: Photos, videos of severe weather impacting Central Texas

Published  May 26, 2025 8:40pm CDT
    • Much of Central Texas under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. tonight (May 26),
    • Viewers from across Central Texas have sent in videos and photos

AUSTIN, Texas - We didn't see much rain during this Memorial Day weekend, but this changed today and tonight. 

Much of Central Texas is under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. tonight (May 26),

Multiple counties were under a tornado warning for much of the evening, including in Mason County for over an hour.

Viewers from across Central Texas sent in videos and photos:

Rose Marie Mazanke - west of Fredericksburg

Hail west of Fredericksburg (Rose Marie Mazanke)

A Look Back: The Series - Mason

Rainbow in Mason (A Look Back: The Series )

Mason County was under a Tornado Warning for over an hour Monday evening. (Courtesy: A Look Back: The Series)

Michelle Samford - Fredericksburg

A video of hail seen in Fredericksburg on Memorial Day 2025 (Courtesy: Michelle Samford)

Lydia Perales - Fredericksburg

A hailstorm captured in Fredericksburg during the Memorial Day storms (Courtesy: Lydia Perales)

The Source: Information in this report comes from the National Weather Service, the FOX 7 Austin Weather Team and viewers.

