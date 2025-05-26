Memorial Day storms: Photos, videos of severe weather impacting Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - We didn't see much rain during this Memorial Day weekend, but this changed today and tonight.
What we know:
Much of Central Texas is under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. tonight (May 26),
Multiple counties were under a tornado warning for much of the evening, including in Mason County for over an hour.
Viewer photos/videos
Local perspective:
Viewers from across Central Texas sent in videos and photos:
Rose Marie Mazanke - west of Fredericksburg
Hail west of Fredericksburg (Rose Marie Mazanke)
A Look Back: The Series - Mason
Rainbow in Mason (A Look Back: The Series )
Michelle Samford - Fredericksburg
Lydia Perales - Fredericksburg
