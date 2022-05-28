Memorial Day weekend artisan market, music festival at 12 Fox Beer Co

Veteran-owned Dripping Springs brewery 12 Fox Beer Co. is hosting an artisan market and music festival Memorial Day weekend. The event is also a celebration of the brewery's third anniversary.

The artisan market is going on May 28-29 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is hosted by Texas Artisan Markets. There will be one-of-a-kind jewelry, soaps and beauty products, art, spices, and more. The 50 local artists and creatives are mixed up so they will vary each day.

Besides the market, there will be musical performances all weekend as well. Bobby Beal and Meagan Tubb performed on May 27 while Get Janky, Jason Sherrill, and Above the Law Band performed on May 28. Musicians on May 29 include Braydon Zink and Michael Ingalls Band.

May 29 will also feature a Sunday Supper at 5 p.m.

On Memorial Day, there will be a cornhole + washers tournament, a performance from Gigi Worth, and food and drinks from Gummies BBQ, JP-8 Coffee, and Big Franks.

12 Fox Beer Co. is located at 4700 West Fitzhugh Road, along with several other breweries. Owner Joe Hogge and brewer/partner Aaron Luelling started the brewery after first meeting in 1994 while at Ft. Sill for Army basic training.

Hogge and Luelling were deployed all over the world together and after some time they reconnected and decided to partner up and bring top shelf, small batch European craft beer to Central Texas.