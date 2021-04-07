Expand / Collapse search

Celebrating National Beer Day at Dripping Springs breweries

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas - There are more than 50 breweries in the Austin area and several of them are located on Fitzhugh Road in Dripping Springs.

For National Beer Day on April 7, FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum checked out three of them.

12 Fox Beer Co.

Celebrating National Beer Day at 12 Fox Beer Co.

FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum is out on Fitzhugh Road in Dripping Springs to check out one of the more than 50 breweries in our area.

12 Fox Beer Co. owner Joe Hogge and brewer/partner Aaron Luelling talk about the brewery. Get more details here.

Fitzhugh Brewing

Celebrating National Beer Day at Fitzhugh Brewing

Fitzhugh Brewing owner/general manager Kerbey Smith, head brewer Nathan Rice, and head chef for PEJ Kitchens Jon Brink have more about the space and offerings. Get more details here.

Beerburg Brewing

Celebrating National Beer Day at Beerburg Brewing

Founder of Beerburg Brewing Trevor Nearburg talks about the brewery. Get more details here.