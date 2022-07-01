2 men sentenced for providing material support to terrorists

Two men were sentenced for conspiring to provide material support to the designated foreign terrorist organization Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham/Syria (ISIS).

Kristopher Sean Matthews, aka Ali Jibreel, 36, of South Carolina, was sentenced to 240 months in prison and Jaylyn Christopher Molina, aka Abdur Rahim, 24, of Cost, Texas, was sentenced to 216 months in prison.

According to court documents, since May 2019, Matthews conspired with Molina to provide services to ISIS by administering an encrypted, members-only chat group for persons who supported ISIS ideology, by collecting, generating, and disseminating pro-ISIS propaganda, and by disseminating firearms training materials and bomb-making instructions.

On Nov. 24, 2020, and Jan. 25, 2021, Matthews and Molina, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to provide material support to ISIS. In addition, Molina pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography.

Both men have remained in federal custody since their arrests on Sept. 21, 2020.

Molina was sentenced to 216 months in prison on the terrorism charge and another 216 months in prison on the child pornography charge. Both sentences for Molina were ordered to run concurrently.

The San Antonio FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), with assistance from the San Antonio Police Department, the United States Secret Service, and the Gonzalez County Sheriff’s Office, investigated this case.