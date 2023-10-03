Woman's body found by AFD while putting out grass fire

The Austin Police Department has identified the woman whose body was found by Austin firefighters last Friday.

Just after 5 a.m. Sept. 29, Austin firefighters responded to a grass fire in the 6300 block of Mesa Drive in Northwest Austin. Firefighters say about 10 feet of grass was burning.

When they arrived, they found a "deceased person with trauma to the body," says APD. Officers were then notified and responded to the scene along with homicide detectives and crime scene specialists.

The woman has been identified as 33-year-old Melissa Davis. Her death is still being investigated as Austin's 47th homicide of 2023.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.