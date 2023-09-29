AFD finds body while responding to grass fire in northwest Austin

Austin firefighters found a body Friday morning while responding to a grass fire in northwest Austin.

Austin police are now calling the death a homicide.

AFD first got a call at 5:07 a.m. Friday about a grass fire in the 6300 block of Mesa Dr.

Firefighters say about 10 feet of grass was burning.

As they were extinguishing the fire, firefighters found the body.

The investigation has been turned over to Austin police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.