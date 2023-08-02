Mesquite Field Fire: Crews fighting 20-acre fire in Bastrop County

Crews are fighting another fire in Bastrop County. This is the second fire to spark in the area in two days.

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said first responders responded to the Mesquite Field Fire at 554 Hellinger Road.

As of August 2, at 3:20 p.m., the fire has burned about 20 acres and is not contained.

At this time, no evacuations are necessary.

This is a developing story, refresh for latest updates