Powder Keg Pine Fire: Crews fighting 100-acre fire in Bastrop County

Crews are making progress in containing a wildfire just east of Bastrop that led to dozens of homes being evacuated for much of Tuesday. Those evacuations have since been lifted.

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said the fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday just north of State Highway 71 and near Harmon Road, about four miles east of Bastrop. It ballooned from one acre to 30 in about an hour.

As of August 2, around 6 a.m., the Powder Keg Pine Fire has burned 100 acres and is 50 percent contained. Forward progression has been stopped.

"I just got a page on my phone telling me that Harmon needed to be evacuated, and I opened my door and looked right out, and I see black smoke right across the street," said one resident who was evacuated.

Residents between Harmon and Pine Hill Roads were told to evacuate when the fire started. Shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, the evacuation notice was lifted.

"When public safety officials tell you to evacuate, it's really important to heed those warnings," said Jake Gosschalk of the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Crews from about 15 agencies worked to slowly contain the flames from the ground and the air, but the hot, windy and dry conditions did not help those efforts.

"It's 106 degrees out here. There's no denying that it's hot and dry. With that being said, we're watching crews' health, making sure they're rotating out with fresh crews every so often," said Gosschalk.

Crews are working to put out the Powder Keg Pine Fire in Bastrop County that sparked on August 1.

For one evacuee who didn't want to be identified, the fire brought back traumatic memories of the deadly 2011 Bastrop Complex Fire.

"We lost everything the first time, so now, having to rebuild everything all over again, for this to happen it was like great, 'here it goes again' type of thing," she said.

As crews monitor hot spots, the Forest Service warns fire season is just getting started.

"With the drought conditions that we've had, July has been pretty intense already, and, as we move through August, I don't think it's going to slow down," said Erin Myers of the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The fire shut down SH-71 westbound for several hours Tuesday, but both sides of the highway are now back open.

There are no reports of injuries or damages to homes or structures at this time.

Fire operations are ongoing.

