Nearly 67 kilos of narcotics off the streets in Bastrop County

Nearly 67 kilos of narcotics are off the streets in Bastrop County after a recent investigation, search warrant and a traffic stop.

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office says on November 12, a search warrant was served at a residence in the county.

During the search, deputies found an active meth lab and seized 37.7 kilos of crystal and liquid meth, 2.2 kilos of cocaine, and nine guns. The estimated street value of the narcotics is about $82,000.

Then two days later, the Bastrop County Narcotics K9 team pulled a vehicle over and found 27 kilos of crystal meth.

The address where the meth lab was found has not been released.

Also, those arrested in either incident have not been named at this time.

Both incidents are under investigation and charges are pending.