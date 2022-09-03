MetroRail suspended Labor Day weekend, says CapMetro
AUSTIN, Texas - MetroRail service in Austin is currently suspended for construction projects, says CapMetro.
The suspension will last through Labor Day weekend to allow construction crews to work on the future McKalla Station. Crews will do double-tracking work along the rail line.
The suspension started Friday and is expected to end Monday.
On Labor Day, CapMetro will operate a Sunday-level service, meaning there will not be a MetroExpress service that day.