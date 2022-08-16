CapMetro awarded $20M through FTA’s Bus and Bus Facilities Grant

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) awarded CapMetro with $20 million as part of its Bus and Bus Facilities Grant Program.

The funding will go toward establishing a permanent North Demand Response Operations and Maintenance facility.

In addition to establishing a permanent North Demand Response and Operations Maintenance facility, the grant will also allow CapMetro to expand other programs to help accommodate system and regional growth and promote community connectivity.

The project will help CapMetro fulfill the current and future demand for MetroAccess paratransit and Pickup growth, and is integral to ensuring the agency can continue providing these services sustainably and efficiently.

CapMetro’s new Demand Response and Maintenance Facility will be located on Springdale and Cameron Road, replacing a leased facility which is over capacity.

In February 2022, CapMetro’s Board of Directors approved the purchase of 25 acres of land for this new facility that will be more cost-effective, efficient and support safe operation. This grant will help continue that development.