MetroRail train collides with vehicle at crossing in North Austin

By Lauren Reid
A few customers were on the train and they are being transported to their destinations. (CapMetro / FOX 7 Austin)

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating after a MetroRail train and a vehicle got into a collision at a crossing in North Austin. 

One passenger in the vehicle was transported to  St. David's Round Rock Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. A few customers were on the train and they are being transported to their destinations, according to Cap Metro.

According to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, the crash happened around 11 a.m. in the 31000 block of West Parmer Lane, near the Mopac Expressway. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates