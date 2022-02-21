Mexican beach resort shooting leaves 2 people dead, 1 injured, officials say

article

Two men were killed and a third was injured Saturday night after members of suspected rival drug cartels opened fire at a popular Mexican beach resort, officials say.

Shots were reported around 8:30 p.m. at the Art Beach Restaurant, which sits along the Mayan Riviera near Tulum’s hotel zone in Cancun.

Quintana Roo State Attorney General said it had opened an investigation into the shooting. It identified the injured victim as "L.A.A.C., aged 24" but did not provide more details.

The Cancun Sun reports that the men who were shot were having dinner at the restaurant when suspected members of a rival drug cartel stormed in and opened fire. As many as 20 gunshots were heard, according to the outlet.

A spate of violent incidents at Mexico’s beach resorts in recent months has challenged their reputation as being normally safe for tourists.

Just last month, two Canadians were killed and another was wounded in a shooting at the Hotel Xcaret along Mexico’s Caribbean coast.

In December, a group of people on jet skis fired gunshots into the air within the Hotel Zone of Cancun. The gunshots sent tourists scrambling for cover, but no injuries were reported.

In November, a shootout on the beach of Puerto Morelos left two suspected drug dealers dead. Authorities said there were some 15 gunmen from a gang that apparently disputed control of drug sales there.

In late October, two tourists — one a California travel blogger born in India and the other German — were caught in the apparent crossfire of rival drug dealers and killed in Tulum.

Following those events, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent nearly 1,500 members of the National Guard to reinforce security in the area.

