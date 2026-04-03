Texas women drop from NCAA basketball tournament after semifinal loss to UCLA

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The Brief Texas women’s basketball fell to UCLA in the Final Four. The Longhorns trailed at halftime and couldn’t mount a comeback. UCLA advances to face South Carolina in the national championship.



The Texas Longhorns are out of the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament after a loss in the semifinals to the UCLA Bruins on Friday.

The Longhorns couldn't keep up with the Bruins in the Final Four game in Phoenix, Arizona, losing with a final score of 44-51.

No. 1 Texas was a few points down to no. 1 UCLA by the end of the first half, and never managed to bring it back during the second half.

The stats were close for the game, with Texas hot on the heels of the Bruins throughout the match.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 03: Madison Booker #35 of the Texas Longhorns passes the ball against Kiki Rice #1 of the UCLA Bruins during the first quarter in the Final Four of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 03, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

What it means

With the loss, the Texas women drop from the tournament, and the Bruins are set to face South Carolina on Sunday, April 5, for the final match.