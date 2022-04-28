Austin Gamblers welcome Michael Dell to ownership months before debut

The chairman and chief executive officer of Dell Technologies, Michael Dell, is joining the Austin Gamblers ownership group.

The Austin Gamblers is a new professional sports team joining the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Team Series. The team announced the addition of Dell in connection with a community event celebrating the Gamblers team launch on Thursday, April 28.

Dell joins two Texas natives in Gamblers ownership, Egon and Abby Durban. Egon has been on the Dell Technologies Board of Directors since 2013.

"I am pleased to invest alongside the Durbans in an exciting new professional sports team in the PBR," said Michael Dell. "Importantly, the Gamblers promise to add a truly Texan dimension to Austin’s growing sports and entertainment offering, further enhancing our great community."

Egon and Abby Durban say they are excited to welcome Dell to the Gamblers.

"Together with Michael, and through JJ Gottsch’s stellar leadership and track record of success, we look forward to taking bull riding to the next level when the PBR Team Series kicks off next month," they said.

JJ Gottsch is the Gamblers chief executive officer. Gottsch says he hopes to revolutionize bull riding for fans with the help of Dell.

"The way we experience sports is constantly changing, and PBR is no exception because it’s integrated with the latest technologies."

PBR's Inaugural Team Series includes 10 regular season events beginning in July. A championship will be held in November in Las Vegas.

The rider draft will be held on May 23 at Texas Live! in Arlington. The Gamblers have the first pick thanks to winning the first-ever team draft lottery. A total of eight teams will compete this season, each with seven riders and three practice squad members.

The Gamblers will compete at the new Moody Center in the first professional sports event at the facility. They will be competing from August 26-28. Tickets can be found here.

Fans can purchase tickets for the August 26-28 events by visiting PBR.com, Ticketmaster.com, MoodyCenterATX.com or by calling PBR Customer Service at 1-800-732-1727.