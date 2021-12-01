Michael & Susan Dell Foundation commits $38 million to fight homelessness in Austin

The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation has announced a commitment of $38 million to help combat homelessness in Austin.

Of the commitment, $36.6 million will be allocated to Multiplying Goodness, a capital campaign for Mobile Loaves & Fishes’ Community First! Village development, which will fund an additional 1,400 homes for Central Texans coming out of chronic homelessness. The Foundation is inviting the community to match the funds to help Mobile Loaves & Fishes reach its $150 million goal.

Of the approximately 3,000 people who are experiencing homelessness in Austin, 51% are chronically homeless compared to the national average for chronic homelessness of 25%. This grant represents a one-time commitment toward funding the expansion of Community First! Village to address this urgent need.

In addition, $1 million of matching funds will go to Foundation Communities for the construction of 100 units on the Burleson property at Community First! Village and $400,000 will go to LifeWorks to provide permanent housing for youth exiting homelessness, which aligns with the housing goals of both Mobile Loaves & Fishes and Foundation Communities.

"As Austin grows, it’s more important than ever that we care for those most vulnerable in our communities," said Susan Dell, co-founder and board chair of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, in a news release.

"By coming together as a community, we can provide those experiencing homelessness in Central Texas with the dignity they deserve through stable housing and the opportunity to experience community again. We are honored to partner with Mobile Loaves & Fishes, Foundation Communities and LifeWorks—along with the broader Central Texas community through our community match—to accelerate the difference these organizations are already making on the ground each day," Dell adds.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter