Formula One drivers make pit stop at Dell Children's to hang out, play with kids

Just days away from the big Formula One race at COTA, two F1 drivers made a quick pit stop to hang out with some kids at Dell Children’s Medical Center.

Haas F1 drivers Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen will be racing this weekend, but on Wednesday, they got the chance to race with child patients in Mario Kart.

"Definitely great being able to, you know, bring a smile on their face," said Schumacher.

The day included the drivers playing games, signing autographs, and taking pictures with the kids.

"It's tough, of course, meeting these kids and seeing, you know, their conditions, but it's nice that we can come here and hopefully be a bit of a bright point in their day," said Magnussen.

Viviana Camarillo says her son Isaiah loved meeting the F1 drivers.

"It's pretty incredible that they give their time to come and see all these children. I mean, everything that these kids go through every single day is hard so for them to come out and give their time is a blessing," said Camarillo.

She says her son ended up at Dell Children’s when he had heart failure back in the middle of October. She says her son has had three heart surgeries since he was a baby, but luckily this went well, and he will be able to leave the hospital at the end of the week.

Isaiah says it was cool to meet the drivers right before he gets to go home.

"Amazing for them to come out and be with us kids who have problems and issues who can't see friends or family members, so it was really nice for them to come out," he said.