Middle school student in Texas charged with making terroristic threat

A juvenile student who attends a middle school in La Grange has been charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony.

According to Sheriff Keith Korenek, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received several complaints on Wednesday, December 8 about a post that was shared on TikTok. The social media post was reportedly threatening harm to the La Grange Independent School District (LGISD).

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were able to locate the origin of the post and the person reportedly responsible for it. The juvenile, a student who attends La Grange Middle School, was later detained and charged.

Sheriff Keith Korenek said in a press release about the incident that any threats against a school will be taken seriously in Fayette County and any persons involved will be prosecuted.

