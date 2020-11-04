Mike Gleason unseats Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Democratic challenger Mike Gleason has defeated Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.
Gleason earned 56 percent of the vote to Chody's 44 percent.
Gleason formerly served in the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, starting as a corrections officer, rising through the ranks and eventually retiring as Assistant Chief Deputy, says his campaign website.
Chody was running for a second term as Williamson County Sheriff, having been first elected in 2016.
