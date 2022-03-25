Military service member identified as victim of 1978 homicide, authorities say

Authorities in Pennsylvania have identified the remains of a 1978 homicide victim as a missing military service member.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer and Ridley Township Police Captain James Dougherty on Friday announced the identification of Kevin Alvin Jude Carroll.

Carroll's remains had been unidentified since he was found shot to death near the Crum Creek area of Woodlyn over 40 years ago. His information was uploaded to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System after investigators could not identify his body.

Nearly half a decade after the homicide, Ridley Township Detective Tim Kearney was contacted by Amelia Pearn from the Veteran Doe Network – an organization started by volunteer military family members to bring attention missing veteran/active duty cases and unidentified person cases with possible military connections.

Pearn suggested that the victim in the 1978 homicide matched an entry in the NamUs database of a man named Kevin Alvin Jude Carroll.

According to police, Carroll went missing shortly after leaving McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey. He was recently discharged from military service and sent all of his belongings to his home in Oregon, but he never arrived.

The remains of Kevin Alvin Jude Carroll were identified over 40 years after his murder.

Detective Kearney reviewed photos and found similarities between Carroll and the unidentified shooting victim, which lead to a multi-agency investigation that concluded the remains were that of Carroll.

"For nearly half a century the family of Kevin Carroll has sought answers in connection with the death of their loved one. We hope that today’s announcement brings a degree of closure," District Attorney Stollsteimer said.

Authorities did not share any new leads on who murdered Carroll, but Stollsteimer promised that he would continue to push for answers.

"Obviously, we would all like to know the circumstances of Mr. Carroll’s death. Today’s announcement is an important milestone, but it is the beginning, not the end," he said.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact the Ridley Township Police Department at 610-532-4000.

