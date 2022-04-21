Mill Scale Metal Works expands to "Barbecue Capital of Texas"

Mill Scale, LLC, also known as Mill Scale Metal Works, has chosen Lockhart, also known as the Barbecue Capital of Texas, to expand its barbecue pit manufacturing and headquarters operations.

Mill Scale, LLC will purchase 1.3 acres next to Kreuz Market to build its new 10,000 sq. ft. facility, where its renowned custom barbecue pits will be manufactured and distributed to businesses and barbecue enthusiasts around the world.

The company plans to break ground as soon as possible. Upon completion, Mill Scale is anticipated to bring in more tax revenue and up to 15 jobs to Lockhart, says the city.

"Mill Scale’s connection to barbecue fits in perfectly with the ‘Barbecue Capital of Texas,’" said Mayor Lew White. "We awarded incentives to Mill Scale to give the company that extra spark to move forward with its new facility, which will encourage growth and job creation to further enhance our community’s business development."

For over five years, Mill Scale has been building custom barbecue smokers and other fire-based cooking devices for some of the biggest names in barbecue. Many of the restaurants included in Texas Monthly’s Top-50 BBQ Joints list use Mill Scale’s pits and the company has exported to countries around the world, says the city.